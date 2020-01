Chiefs' Chris Jones out of practice Friday

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.)— Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones did not practice Friday.

Jones was on the injury report Thursday after injuring his calf during practice.

According to ESPN's Adam Teicher, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said that Jones has a "tweaked calf."

Teicher added Reid declined to say how the injury happened.

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was at practice Friday.

Kansas City hosts the Texans Sunday at 2:05 p.m. in the AFC Divisional Round.