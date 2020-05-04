Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Chiefs Damien Williams robbed at Los Angeles rental home

Kansas City Chiefs running back Damien Williams was robbed at a rental home in Los Angeles, of about $1,000 a source has confirmed to the Chiefs.

Posted: May 4, 2020 11:01 PM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

LOS ANGELES, - Kansas City Chiefs running back Damien Williams was robbed at a rental home in Los Angeles, of about $1,000 a source has confirmed to the Chiefs. The running back was not harmed during the robbery according to reports. TMZ Sports came out the with initial news of the robbery.

Williams led the Chiefs in rushing last season with 498 yards and five touchdowns. He also caught two passing touchdowns as well.

Williams had a big game in the Super Bowl rushing for over 100 yards and had a fourth quarter 38-yard rushing touchdown that helped seal the game against the 49ers.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 52°
Maryville
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 50°
Savannah
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 52°
Cameron
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 50°
Fairfax
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 52°
Tuesday and Wednesday look quiet with breezy northwest winds and high temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s. Another cold front may sweep through the area Thursday and Friday with showers and storms.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories