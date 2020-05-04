Chiefs Damien Williams robbed at Los Angeles rental home

LOS ANGELES, - Kansas City Chiefs running back Damien Williams was robbed at a rental home in Los Angeles, of about $1,000 a source has confirmed to the Chiefs. The running back was not harmed during the robbery according to reports. TMZ Sports came out the with initial news of the robbery.

Williams led the Chiefs in rushing last season with 498 yards and five touchdowns. He also caught two passing touchdowns as well.

Williams had a big game in the Super Bowl rushing for over 100 yards and had a fourth quarter 38-yard rushing touchdown that helped seal the game against the 49ers.