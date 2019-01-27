Chiefs De'Anthony Thomas charged with marijauna possession

Kansas City, Mo. - Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver De’Anthony Thomas was arrested on Saturday in Allen County, Kansas.
According to reports from the county sheriff’s office, Thomas was arrested on charges of suspicion of marijuana possession and drug paraphernalia.
Thomas spent the majority of this last season on injured reserve for the Chiefs after suffering a fractured leg in October. Thomas was largely a special teams ace and return option who would provide the occasional target on offense.
Thomas entered the NFL as the Chiefs fourth-round pick in the 2014 NFL Draft.
