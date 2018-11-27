Chiefs Eric Berry rumored to return this week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs Eric Berry could be making his return to the team after missing almost 3/4ths of the season with a sore heel. According to former Kansas City Star Chiefs beat writer Terez Paylor, Berry arrived to the practice facility today with "the intent to practice this week."

Chiefs safety Eric Berry reported to the team’s facility today with the intent to practice this week, per sources. Still TBD as to whether he will play Sunday vs. Oakland, though. — Terez A. Paylor (@TerezPaylor) November 27, 2018

Berry has been with the team since being sidelined in the preseason, but he hasn't participated in a practice since training camp.

Reid spoke Monday on the possibility of returning to the Chiefs.

“I think we’ll just take that day by day and just see how he does,” Reid said. “I don’t have an expectation either way on that. I wouldn’t know how to gauge that right now. I know he is feeling better—he’s gotten a little bit better every week. It’s not one of those things that heals overnight. That’s not how that works, so I think we just start him off slow.

“Let’s see what he can do when that thing feels right, whether it’s this week, next week, whenever. Again, there’s no expectation there.”