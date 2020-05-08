Chiefs, Griffons hoping for training camp in St. Joseph this summer

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— The NFL hasn't allowed teams to resume working from their team headquarters, but there haven't been any official changes to training camp.

This summer will mark the 11th year that the Chiefs will call St. Joseph home for training camp, but there's a lot of uncertainty of what it may look like.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid is preparing like there will be a camp in St. Joseph but is also ready for changes.

In April, Chiefs owner Clark Hunt said that there a lot of things that has to be worked out for the NFL in the next few months.

Missouri Western Vice President of Intercollegiate Athletics Josh Looney said that the university will plan for a full camp or anything that may happen. Looney is optimistic that there will be a lot of progress made across the country and the world in the next few months.