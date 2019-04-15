Clear
Chiefs HC Andy Reid on WR Tyreek Hill: "I don't have anything further to tell you"

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said wide receiver Tyreek Hill is at the first day of offseason workouts Monday.

Posted: Apr. 15, 2019 12:49 PM

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.)— Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said wide receiver Tyreek Hill is at the first day of offseason workouts Monday. 

"I don't have anything further to tell you," Reid said.

Hill is being investigated by local authorities for a potential domestic incident. 

On March 15, the Chiefs announced the team was aware of a police report listing Hill's address and identifying a juvenile as the victim. 

Hill has not been charged with a crime. 

Reid said that the team does not have anything to add to its initial comments from when the report came out. 

Temperatures quickly warm back up to start the work week as two very nice days will be on the way for Monday and Tuesday as our winds switch up to the south. It will be breezy at times with winds gusting 20-25 mph. We'll see mostly sunny skies on Monday afternoon with highs in the lower to middle 70s.
