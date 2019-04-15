(KANSAS CITY, Mo.)— Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said wide receiver Tyreek Hill is at the first day of offseason workouts Monday.

"I don't have anything further to tell you," Reid said.

Hill is being investigated by local authorities for a potential domestic incident.

On March 15, the Chiefs announced the team was aware of a police report listing Hill's address and identifying a juvenile as the victim.

Hill has not been charged with a crime.

Reid said that the team does not have anything to add to its initial comments from when the report came out.