Chiefs impress in Week 1 of training camp

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) Week 1 of Chiefs camp is over, and thousands of fans showing up to get a look at their favorite team.

"Loved it, actually it was fantastic, the crowd was cheering and you had some hecklers in there and made it really funny and you can tell that the athletes loved being around people and fans again and it just makes it a great experience,” said Chiefs fan, Robin Fonck.

The rookies and quarterbacks showing up to camp early in the week and on Wednesday, the veterans showing up.

"We’re blessed to be able to do this for a job so anytime you get the pads on and running and hitting and having fun its always a good thing,” said Chiefs Linebacker, Anthony Hitchens.

First week of camp and players and coaches saying they are happy to be back playing football and in front of fans.

"I mean it's a blessing, you know to be out here, especially back in front of our fans,” said Chiefs Safety, Tyrann Mathieu.

“It’s good to be back, it's finally football season and just being able to go out there and do what I love with the guys is always a blessing,” said Chiefs Wide Receiver, Cornell Powell.

Already a notable injury for the Chiefs, Travis Kelce was forced out of practice early Thursday due to back spasms, but did participate in individual position drills on Saturday.

Other key offensive players for the Chiefs saying they are motivated by others on the team and that their mentality, is to win every single day.

"I feel like each and everyday I come to practice, I feel like my teammates always set the standard for me,” said Chiefs Wide Receiver, Tyreek Hill.

“So we are just going to try and win every single day, if that's practice, film room, whatever that is uh to put us in the best opportunities to win as many games as possible," said Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes.