Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Chiefs impress in Week 1 of training camp

First week of Chiefs Training Camp is over, and players say they are glad to be back out practicing in front of fans. The Chiefs did not practice Sunday, but will be back Monday morning for the beginning of week 2.

Posted: Aug 1, 2021 8:22 PM
Updated: Aug 1, 2021 8:23 PM
Posted By: Mitchell Riberal

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) Week 1 of Chiefs camp is over, and thousands of fans showing up to get a look at their favorite team.

"Loved it, actually it was fantastic, the crowd was cheering and you had some hecklers in there and made it really funny and you can tell that the athletes loved being around people and fans again and it just makes it a great experience,” said Chiefs fan, Robin Fonck.

The rookies and quarterbacks showing up to camp early in the week and on Wednesday, the veterans showing up. 

"We’re blessed to be able to do this for a job so anytime you get the pads on and running and hitting and having fun its always a good thing,” said Chiefs Linebacker, Anthony Hitchens.

First week of camp and players and coaches saying they are happy to be back playing football and in front of fans.

"I mean it's a blessing, you know to be out here, especially back in front of our fans,” said Chiefs Safety, Tyrann Mathieu.

“It’s good to be back, it's finally football season and just being able to go out there and do what I love with the guys is always a blessing,” said Chiefs Wide Receiver, Cornell Powell.

Already a notable injury for the Chiefs, Travis Kelce was forced out of practice early Thursday due to back spasms, but did participate in individual position drills on Saturday. 

Other key offensive players for the Chiefs saying they are motivated by others on the team and that their mentality, is to win every single day.

"I feel like each and everyday I come to practice, I feel like my teammates always set the standard for me,” said Chiefs Wide Receiver, Tyreek Hill.

“So we are just going to try and win every single day, if that's practice, film room, whatever that is uh to put us in the best opportunities to win as many games as possible," said Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 72°
Maryville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 70°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 72°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 75°
Atchison
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 73°
A cold front moved through last night, giving us thunderstorms but left us with a significant cool down from the heat we've had the past couple of weeks. Today we saw a few light showers and temperatures in the low 80s for our high. Tonight should be cool as well with lows in the lower 60s and calm winds. Dry and sunny conditions continue into next week as temperatures stay seasonal. Highs look to stay in the 80s until midweek and the humidity will be moderate, feeling a lot more comfortable than last week. Scattered showers and storms will continue off and on mainly through the morning and afternoon hours on Saturday. Temperatures will be much cooler on Saturday with highs in the mid 80s. Dry and sunny conditions will take over on Sunday and continue into next week as temperatures stay seasonal.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories