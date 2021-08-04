Clear
Chiefs' Hill sits out practice Wednesday with knee injury

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill was at practice Wednesday morning but stood off to the side for most of it.

Posted: Aug 4, 2021 6:15 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

It's the first practice Hill has missed this camp. He left Tuesday's practice early with knee tendonitis. During Tuesday's practice, Hill did workout on the sideline and in the tent, but was not in pads.

It's the first practice Hill has missed this camp. He left Tuesday's practice early with knee tendonitis. During Tuesday's practice, Hill did workout on the sideline and in the tent, but was not in pads.

Other players missing practice included safety Juan Thornhill, cornerback Deandre Baker, and linebacker Willie Gay Jr. left practice and is in concussion protocol. Defensive end Alex Okafor missed the last part of practice with a hamstring injury.

Just a little bit more sunshine today across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. The air quality is much better today with the haze starting to clear out of the area. Tonight will be cool and calm with lows in the mid 60s and light winds. There is a slight chance for isolated showers tonight and tomorrow afternoon, although most of the area should stay dry. Dry and sunny conditions continue into the weekend as temperatures start to warm up again. Highs look to stay in the 80s until midweek and then start to climb into the 90s as we head into the weekend.
