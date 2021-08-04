Chiefs' Hill sits out practice Wednesday with knee injury

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill was at practice Wednesday morning but stood off to the side for most of it.

It's the first practice Hill has missed this camp. He left Tuesday's practice early with knee tendonitis. During Tuesday's practice, Hill did workout on the sideline and in the tent, but was not in pads.

Other players missing practice included safety Juan Thornhill, cornerback Deandre Baker, and linebacker Willie Gay Jr. left practice and is in concussion protocol. Defensive end Alex Okafor missed the last part of practice with a hamstring injury.