Chiefs Hill to meet with NFL representatives

KANSAS CITY. Mo. - Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill may have a resolution on how many games he could be suspended for in the upcoming season as NFL representatives will conduct multiple interviews with Hill per league sources.
The first meeting with the All-Pro receiver will be on Wednesday in Kansas City. Hill will have legal representation with him during these meetings, and a suspension could be given out as early as July.
The Kansas City Chiefs training camp starts July 23 for rookies and new players with veterans showing up July 26.
