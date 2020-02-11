Chiefs' Jones hopeful to remain in Kansas City

(Leawood, Kan.) Kansas City Chiefs' defensive tackle Chris Jones signed autographs at Dick's Sporting Goods in Leawood, Kan. Monday night and also, answered questions about his future with the Chiefs.

Jones was asked how confident he was about a long-term deal getting done to keep him in Kansas City.

"1,000 percent, man," Jones said. "I think that Brett Veach and Andy Reid will get something worked out and I'm hopeful for that. I'm not thinking about it at all. I'm thinking about how I'm going to get better, honestly. How I can be a better pass rusher, be a better run stopper, so I'm not really even thinking about that."