Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Chiefs LB Willie Gay Jr. arrested for misdemeanor property damage in Overland Park

The Johnson County, Kansas, Sheriff's Office says Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay Jr. has been arrested for misdemeanor property damage.

Posted: Jan 20, 2022 3:47 PM

OVERLAND PARK, Kan.— The Johnson County, Kansas, Sheriff's Office says Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay Jr. has been arrested for misdemeanor property damage.

Gay was taken into police custody around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday night. His booking report lists the arrest was for criminal damage of less than $1,000.

Complaint documents detailing the arrest state Gay "unlawfully and knowingly" damaged property: A vacuum cleaner, wall, and door frame, totaling less than $1,000.

The complaint lists this as a class B non-person misdemeanor and it is considered a domestic violence offense.

Gay's agents Maxx Lepselter and Ryan Rubin issued this statement regarding the incident:

"Willie was at his sons house visiting. He and the mother got into an argument during which he broke her vacuum. No one was touched, nothing happened beyond broken appliance. She called cops about it and they took him in on misdemeanor destruction of property of less than $1000. Likely just pays a fine and replaces vacuum. Nothing more, all should be resolved today with no further issues. We will confirm when resolved."

A spokesperson for the Kansas City Chiefs said while team officials don't have a formal statement to share, "the club is aware of the incident."

Gay has been arrested, not charged, in this incident.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
10° wxIcon
Hi: 15° Lo: 2°
Feels Like: -1°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
wxIcon
Hi: 13° Lo: 0°
Feels Like: 5°
Savannah
Clear
10° wxIcon
Hi: 14° Lo: 2°
Feels Like: -1°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
11° wxIcon
Hi: 14° Lo: 1°
Feels Like: 11°
Atchison
Clear
12° wxIcon
Hi: 14° Lo: 0°
Feels Like: 4°
Temperatures struggled to warm up again today with highs only making it into the teens. Wind chills will be in the single digits this afternoon under mostly sunny skies. Wind chills will be sub zero again Friday morning with temperatures warming into the 20s by the afternoon. Temperature will continue to slowly warm this weekend with highs in the 30s by Saturday and 40s by Sunday. Temperatures will be on the mild side to start next week before another cold front moves through the area mid week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories