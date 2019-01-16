Chiefs' Mahomes, Reid confident fans will turn out Sunday despite cold

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.)— Fox Sports Radio host Colin Cowherd said on his radio show that he doesn't believe Chiefs fans will turn out for the AFC Championship in the cold Sunday, but the Chiefs believe otherwise.

"It's never too cold for the Chiefs fans," Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said. "They'll be there."

Cowherd made his comments on his show Tuesday when he said he didn't think the crowd would be a factor between the Chiefs and the Patriots.

“Arrowhead is considered one of the loudest stadiums in America, college or pro," Cowherd said on his show. "It’ll be nine below. Everybody’s going to be wearing a ski mask. People aren’t going to be standing and cheering. They’re going to be huddled wearing wool, trying to stay warm, wearing something over their mouths. Home field advantage via the crowd, done.”

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes also chimed in with his thoughts on Chiefs' fans.

"I think the weather doesn't make a difference in how these fans are going to come out this week, honestly, and I know this stadium is going to be rocking and I know the fans are going to be enjoying this as much as we are, trying to go out there and win the AFC and bring the Lamar Hunt trophy back," Mahomes said.

The Chiefs take on the New England Patriots Sunday at 5:40 in the AFC Championship game.