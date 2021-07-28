Chiefs' Mathieu confident contract extension will get done

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu said Wednesday he's not disappointed that he hasn't received a contract extension.

“I’m not disappointed at all," Mathieu said. "I think most people that know me, know I love to play football, so I haven’t had a chance to do that. It’s all about my teammates, it’s all about the guys around me and me just continuing to try to be who I am and not letting anything outside of that kind of influence how I operate day today.”

Mathieu, who signed a three-year deal in 2019, is heading into the final year of his contract, but he's expressed a desire to stay in Kansas City.

"I think most players would like to have things done before they get to the season, but like I said I’m all about ball," Mathieu said.

Chiefs chairman and CEO Clark Hunt talked about Mathieu's status with the team after Wednesday morning's opening practice of training camp.

"Tyrann is the ultimate professional and really has been his entire career in the league, and definitely with his couple years with us," Hunt said. "I know he’s going to be at his very best this year. I’ve heard Tyrann say that he would like to extend his career in Kansas City, and we feel the same way about that. Hopefully that will work out. The timing is obviously uncertain."

Through two years with the Chiefs, he’s recorded 10 interceptions, 21 passes defensed, and 2.0 sacks in the regular season. In two postseasons, he’s recorded 34 total tackles with a pair of tackles for loss, an interception, and four passes defensed.

You can watch Mathieu's full interview here.