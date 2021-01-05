Chiefs OC Bieniemy top candidate for NFL head coaching vacancies

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The Kansas City Chiefs wrapped up the regular season Sunday and now it is that time of year where we start to see NFL head coaching jobs and other positions start to open around the league. And yet again Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy is a top candidate for a head coaching job.

Bieniemy has been instrumental in the development in quarterback Patrick Mahomes and helped bring the Chiefs their first Super Bowl in 50 years last season. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid has always been supportive of Bieniemy and says that he’s got some time this week to go through the process as teams will be reaching out.

“He’s got a couple, three days here to deal with them before we actually practice on Thursday. So, it’s a good time to get that done, I have not seen many guys that are as great a leader as he is of men. And in this business, that’s huge. You’re never going to have to worry about Eric Bieniemy, never—on the field, off the field. He’s going to be honest with you and straightforward, and then he knows the offense. So, those are all important things.” Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said.

Bieniemy already has interest from and has done virtual interviews with. The Falcons and the Lions both so far are teams that he has interviewed with, the Jets have requested an interview as well. Two other intriguing places for Bieniemy would be if he stayed in the AFC - a team already within the division in the Chargers and quarterback Justin Herbert, and the Texans in the AFC South with quarterback Deshaun Watson.