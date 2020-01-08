Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes ready to make a run for a Super Bowl championship

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.)— Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes remembers the ending to the 2018 season vividly— New England winning in overtime at Arrowhead Stadium in the AFC Championship game.

"Anytime you lose and you’re that close, you don’t feel good," Mahomes said. "You’re not going to be happy with the season. As you look back on it, you understand the experiences that you got and I’m going to use those experiences to go out there and find a way to keep playing."

Mahomes used the AFC Championship game loss as motivation. He led the Chiefs back to the postseason in his second year as the starting quarterback.

“For me, I think the only thing that is really different is having the experience," Mahomes said. "Being able to play in games like this at Arrowhead and being able to win one and lose one. I understand that every single play counts, how much every single rep in practice counts and how you have to take advantage of every single opportunity that you get.”

It's not easy to make the playoffs. In fact, the Chiefs are the lone AFC team to make it back to the Divisional Round this season. Mahomes handled his sophomore season well and impressed his head coach.

"I've loved it because the second year is a tough year for quarterbacks," Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said. "It's a tough, tough year. These guys, there are some great minds in the National Football League that are coaching the defensive side of the ball. They have a whole offseason to study it and they're going to come back with their absolute best against you. He answered it."

Patrick Mahomes is 1-1 in the postseason, winning a game at home and also, losing a home playoff game. The loss, though, stuck with Mahomes.

“I think it wasn’t until after the Super Bowl," Mahomes said. "It kind of went away then you watch the Super Bowl and you’re like ‘Man, I wish we were in that game,’ and then I kind of went back to working out to get my body in the best shape possible and trying to prepare to be in moments like we will be in this weekend.”

But, now it's about the Houston Texans and making a run toward a trip to Miami for the Super Bowl.

The Chiefs host Houston in the AFC Divisional Round at 2:05 p.m. Sunday afternoon at Arrowhead Stadium.