Chiefs Preseason Opponents Set for 2019

The National Football League officially announced its 2019 preseason schedule on Tuesday.

Posted: Apr. 9, 2019 5:53 PM

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.) — The National Football League officially announced its 2019 preseason schedule on Tuesday. The Kansas City Chiefs will kick off their preseason slate at Arrowhead Stadium against the Cincinnati Bengals followed by a road trip to Pittsburgh in preseason week two. The Chiefs then return home to face the San Francisco 49ers before finishing their preseason slate on the road against the Green Bay Packers. Dates and times will be announced as soon as they are finalized. All four contests will be aired live locally on KCTV5.

GAME, TEAM, LOCATION.

Preseason Game #1 Cincinnati Bengals @ Arrowhead Stadium 

Preseason Game #2 Pittsburgh Steelers @ Heinz Field 

Preseason Game #3 San Francisco 49ers @ Arrowhead Stadium 

Preseason Game #4 Green Bay Packers @ Lambeau Field 

