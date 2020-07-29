Chiefs RB Damien Williams is second player for Kansas City to opt out of season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The Kansas City Chiefs now have two players that have elected to opt out of the upcoming season starting with Laurent Duvernay-Tardif last week and now running back Damien Williams. Williams informed the club Wednesday about his decision.

"He means a lot to our football team as a player and a person, and we're going to miss having him around this season." Chiefs general manger Brett Veach said.

Williams in the 2019 regular season rushed for 498 yards and five touchdowns scoring six touchdowns in the Chiefs' three postseason games. Most notably in Super Bowl LIV, Williams rushed for 104 yards and scored the game's final two touchdowns in the fourth quarter.

The Chiefs have five running backs on the roster which now features 2020 first round draft pick out of LSU Clyde Edwards-Helaire.