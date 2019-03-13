Chiefs Release Eric Berry

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With an already hectic off-season in the NFL, the Chiefs announce they have released veteran safety Eric Berry.

The former fith-overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft played in 89 games, 87 of which were starts, in nine NFL seasons with the Chiefs. Recently, Berry missed the majority of the last two seasons due to Achilies injuries.

Brooke Pryor of the Kansas City Star reports, Berry's release is a post-June 1 designation. Meaning, the Chiefs take on $6.95 million in dead money with a cap savings of $9.55 million in 2019. There is also $4 million of dead money from the contract in 2020 and 2021.

“On behalf of my family and the entire Chiefs organization, I want to thank Eric for his many contributions to the Chiefs over the last nine seasons,” Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt said in a media release. “Eric has been a tremendous leader for our football team and an inspiration to so many fans over the years, and we sincerely appreciate all that he has meant to the Chiefs. He will always be an important part of our Chiefs family, and we wish him nothing but the best in the future.”

“We continually evaluate every aspect of our football team and we came to the decision that it was in our best interest to release Eric,” Chiefs General Manager Brett Veach saidin a media release. “Knowing what Eric has meant to this organization and this city made this an incredibly difficult decision. We wish him nothing but the best.”

“I’d like to thank Eric for his contributions to our team and the Kansas City community over the last nine years,” Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid said. “Seeing his passion and watching his love for the game has been truly remarkable. He’s a special person, and we wish him the best as his career moves forward.”

The release comes days after the announcement of the Chiefs signing saftey Tyrann Mathieu to a three-year, $42 million deal.