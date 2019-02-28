Chiefs' Veach address Justin Houston trade reports

(INDIANAPOLIS)— Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach spoke Thursday morning at the NFL Combine about the reports of the organization exploring trades of linebacker Justin Houston.

"I would say that he is under contract for this year and next year," Veach said. "Our plan is to play with him and we look forward to having him on our roster, but there's a lot of dialogue and everything is fluid for the next few weeks until we get into the start of the league year. We'll kind of handle that as the information we get of what's real and not real. It's a good problem to have because he's a great player."

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported the Chiefs were in engaging in trade talks for the 4-time Pro Bowler Wednesday night.

Houston was a 3rd Round pick in the 2011 NFL Draft. The Chiefs selected him 70th overall.

The All-Pro linebacker is tied for second all-time in single-season sacks (22). Houston recorded the 22 sacks in 2014.

"Justin Houston is a great player," Veach said. "Our deal is to acquire and maintain as many great players as we can and I think this time of year, I'm no different than any other GM standing out there at the podium. There are 32 teams here, every coach is here, personnel is here and we're staying in the same hotel, so there is a lot of dialogue and I think we're just in the process of collecting information and working with what we have."

The 30-year-old is scheduled to earn $15.25 million in base salary in 2019.

Houston has missed 21 games over the past four seasons.