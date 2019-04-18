KC Star Reports: Chiefs WR Hill temporarily loses custody of son

(JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan.) Kansas City Chiefs' wide-receiver Tyreek Hill temporarily loses custody of his 3-year-old son Thursday afternoon according to the Kansas City Star.

It's the latest in a string of headlines following the football player. In March, Overland Park Police said they had received reports alleging Hill of battery, child abuse, and neglect.

The Star also reports that Hill and his fiancée, Crystal Espinal, have been working through a family court process called a “child in need of care” case.

Hill did report to the first day of off-season workouts with the team on Monday.

"I don't have anything further to tell you," Head Coach Andy Reid

While this investigation continues it is yet uncertain whether Hill or his fiancée will face any charges.