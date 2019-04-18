Clear

KC Star Reports: Chiefs WR Hill temporarily loses custody of son

Kansas City Chiefs' wide-receiver Tyreek Hill temporarily loses custody of his 3-year-old son Thursday afternoon according to the Kansas City Star.

Posted: Apr. 18, 2019 7:52 PM
Updated: Apr. 18, 2019 8:08 PM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

(JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan.) Kansas City Chiefs' wide-receiver Tyreek Hill temporarily loses custody of his 3-year-old son Thursday afternoon according to the Kansas City Star.

It's the latest in a string of headlines following the football player. In March, Overland Park Police said they had received reports alleging Hill of battery, child abuse, and neglect.

The Star also reports that Hill and his fiancée, Crystal Espinal, have been working through a family court process called a “child in need of care” case.

Hill did report to the first day of off-season workouts with the team on Monday.

"I don't have anything further to tell you," Head Coach Andy Reid

While this investigation continues it is yet uncertain whether Hill or his fiancée will face any charges.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Broken Clouds
56° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 56°
Maryville
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 52°
Savannah
Broken Clouds
56° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 56°
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
50° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 50°
Fairfax
Broken Clouds
56° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 56°
Temperatures will be cooler and below average as we end the work week with highs in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees this afternoon thanks to the breezy northwest winds and the lingering cloud cover. There is the chance for a stray light shower for Thursday afternoon as the back edge of our storm system pushes through.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events