Chiefs WR Watkins:"I think the fun is in the winning more than anything"

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Veteran Kansas City receiver Sammy Watkins expressed his desire to be a Chief on Sunday by saying he enjoyed his teammates, and that staying in Kansas City was not about a major contract. "I love my guys, I love to see my guys out there balling,” Chiefs receiver Sammy Watkins said. “It's my job to serve others as well as they serve me, my focus is getting the win and going out there and having fun.’’

It is no secret that Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has many weapons at his disposal and claimed that it is not all stats that makes Watkins successful. "He does so many things well, obviously he catches the ball well, he scores for us, he makes a lot of plays after contact but also, just as far as blocking, or running the routes, or getting other guys open.” Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said. “He's a guy that we love having back, and that’s what really helps our offense continue to progress and get better."

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid like Mahomes, praised Watkins work ethic on, and off the field, and said that the offense flows like it does because he is out on the field. "I'm a big Sammy Watkins fans, I think he's a heck of a football player and really helps make this thing go offensively so I’m glad he's back here, and he'll have opportunities for sure." Reid said.

Watkins could have gone elsewhere this offseason throughout free agency, and he has been huge in the post season for the Chiefs. It was about the team and the organization that kept him, and after the Super Bowl run, Kansas City is ultimately where he wanted to be. "I'm a guy that’s been in the league now going on seven years and I've been on teams where I was not so good and we weren’t winning, so my job was to really stay focused and be on a team where we got a well-established quarterback, a well-established team, coaches and organization -- and I think the fun is in the winning more than anything."