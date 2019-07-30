Chiefs' Watkins says off-season training prepared him for season

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins is entering his second season with the organization with higher expectations for himself.

"I think I had one of the best off-seasons with the training staff and the weight room guys," Watkins said. "I just kind of trusted them with my all and all my workouts and I'm thankful that I did that because now I can just run around and not think about anything or any issues or injuries."

Watkins started in just nine games in 2018 for the Chiefs due to injuries, but he believes he's the healthiest he's been and feels more comfortable within the offense.

"I think just being in the right place with Pat and focus on the little details and not the big things like routes or anything like that and line-up assignments and all of us being unselfish and trying to win," Watkins said.



Watkins said he's also taking steps to become a more outspoken leader.

"It's been uncomfortable I think, but good," Watkins said. "It just helps me be myself and express myself more. You know Mecole (Hardman), that's a guy that I'm trying to help out and other guys and I think it helps me be that leader. I can't be that leader and go out there talking and then go mess up, so I think it's a good thing to be a leader."