Chiefs add Patriot to coaching staff

Kansas City, Mo. - The Kansas City Chiefs have made defense their priority since the AFC Championship loss to the Patriots on January 28th.

Just days after the loss to New England the Chiefs fired defensive coordinator Bob Sutton and replaced him with Steve Spagnuolo from the Giants.

The Chiefs have now added to their defensive coaching staff picking up Brendan Daly from the Superbowl winning New England Patriots. Daly has been with the Patriots since 2014, first as a coaching assistant for one season and then as defensive line coach. He'll now work under new Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo on Andy Reid's staff as the new defensive line coach.

The Chiefs will look a little different defensively, as it has been reported that the defense will switch from a 3-4 base defense to a new 4-3 look. Daly will have a lot to work with up front with players like Derrick Nnadi, Breeland Speaks and Chris Jones.