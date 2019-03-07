Clear
Chiefs add defensive back to roster

The Kansas City Chiefs have signed defensive back Harold Jones-Quartey.

Posted: Mar. 7, 2019 10:54 AM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.)— The Kansas City Chiefs have signed defensive back Harold Jones-Quartey.

The organization announced the move Thursday morning. 

The 25-year-old defensive back played two seasons for the Chicago Bears (15-16). 

He played in 29 games in the two seasons in Chicago—racking up 81 solo tackles and 2 interceptions. 

Jones-Quartey has spent time on the Eagles and Jets' practice squads the last two years.

He played his collegiate ball at Findlay. 

