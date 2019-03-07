Chiefs add defensive back to roster

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.)— The Kansas City Chiefs have signed defensive back Harold Jones-Quartey.

The organization announced the move Thursday morning.

The 25-year-old defensive back played two seasons for the Chicago Bears (15-16).

He played in 29 games in the two seasons in Chicago—racking up 81 solo tackles and 2 interceptions.

Jones-Quartey has spent time on the Eagles and Jets' practice squads the last two years.

He played his collegiate ball at Findlay.