Chiefs add defensive back to roster

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.)— The Kansas City Chiefs have signed defensive back Harold Jones-Quartey.
The organization announced the move Thursday morning.
The 25-year-old defensive back played two seasons for the Chicago Bears (15-16).
He played in 29 games in the two seasons in Chicago—racking up 81 solo tackles and 2 interceptions.
Jones-Quartey has spent time on the Eagles and Jets' practice squads the last two years.
He played his collegiate ball at Findlay.
