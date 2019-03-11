Chiefs adding safety Tyrann Mathieu to defensive line-up

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The Kansas City Chiefs continue to make moves during free agency as former Arizona Cardinal and Houston Texan safety Tyrann Mathieu is reported to sign a three-year $42 million deal per league sources.

The Kansas City Chiefs have been busy this offseason by signing two receivers in Sammy Coates and Davon Grayson along with signing defensive back Donte Johnson and quarterback E.J. Manuel at the end February.

The Chiefs also signed running back Carlos Hyde to a one-year deal worth $2.8 million Saturday and then let go of four-time pro bowler Justin Houston Sunday.

Between Feb. 19 and March 5, teams can designate the franchise or transition tags on players while the free agency negotiating window begins March 11 and lasts until March 13. at 4 p.m. ET.