Chiefs adding safety Tyrann Mathieu to defensive line-up

Tyrann Mathieu to become Chiefs new safety.

Posted: Mar. 11, 2019 7:19 PM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The Kansas City Chiefs continue to make moves during free agency as former Arizona Cardinal and Houston Texan safety Tyrann Mathieu is reported to sign a three-year $42 million deal per league sources.

The Kansas City Chiefs have been busy this offseason by signing two receivers in Sammy Coates and Davon Grayson along with signing defensive back Donte Johnson and quarterback E.J. Manuel at the end February.

The Chiefs also signed running back Carlos Hyde to a one-year deal worth $2.8 million Saturday and then let go of four-time pro bowler Justin Houston Sunday.

Between Feb. 19 and March 5, teams can designate the franchise or transition tags on players while the free agency negotiating window begins March 11 and lasts until March 13. at 4 p.m. ET.

We will have another chance of widespread rain on Tuesday through Thursday as another storm system pushes through. Highs will be back up to near, even above average in the middle to upper 50s. We could even reach the lowers 60s by Wednesday. Winds will be picking up by Wednesday, gusting up to 35-40 mph at times.
