Chiefs advance to 8-1 beating Browns 37-21

CLEVELAND, OH. - The Kansas City Chiefs advance to (8-1) on the season after beating the Cleveland Browns 37-21.

This game seemed trickier to prepare for then normal, after the firing of head coach Hue Jackson and offensive coordinator Todd Haley as teams in those situations tend to call plays a little different than usual trying to create new momentum for the season.

The Chiefs however did not have any issues with the Browns as quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw for more the 300 yards for the eighth time this season and had three touchdowns.

Tight end Travis Kelce had two touchdowns, along with running back Kareem Hunt who had one receiving and one rushing.

The Chiefs defense continues to improve and make the necessary plays when needed, as cornerback Steven Nelson had a late fourth quarter interception that helped seal the game for the Chiefs.

The Chiefs will be back home Sunday to face the Arizona Cardinals (2-6) at Arrowhead and look to keep the home win streak alive against another rookie quarterback Josh Rosen.

Kick-off is set for noon.