Clear
Chiefs advance to fourth straight AFC Championship game

After a rollercoaster of a fourth quarter, the Kansas City Chiefs will once again be hosting the AFC Championship after beating the Buffalo Bills.

Posted: Jan 23, 2022 9:19 PM
Updated: Jan 23, 2022 9:21 PM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.) After a rollercoaster of a fourth quarter, the Kansas City Chiefs will once again be hosting the AFC Championship after beating the Buffalo Bills Sunday.

The Chiefs won the AFC Divisional Round in overtime 39-36 on a Patrick Mahomes touchdown pass to Travis Kelce.

The fourth quarter was a back-and-forth with three lead changes before Harrison Butker completed a 49 yard field goal to tie it at the end of regulation.

The Chiefs will be hosting the Cincinnati Bengals next Sunday, January 30 at 2 p.m.

Watch KQ2 News at 10pm for more on the Chiefs’ win.

Things cooled down a bit today with temperatures in the low 30s this afternoon under mostly sunny skies. Tonight temperatures will drop into the 20s with gradually increasing clouds. We will start off the work week with temperatures warming up into the mid 40s on Monday, along with breezy conditions with wind gusts up to 25 mph. The warm temperatures will be short-lived, however. Monday night will bring another cold front to our area dropping temperatures into the 20s by mid week. Sunny and dry weather looks to continue for the next 7 days.
