Chiefs advance to fourth straight AFC Championship game

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.) After a rollercoaster of a fourth quarter, the Kansas City Chiefs will once again be hosting the AFC Championship after beating the Buffalo Bills Sunday.

The Chiefs won the AFC Divisional Round in overtime 39-36 on a Patrick Mahomes touchdown pass to Travis Kelce.

The fourth quarter was a back-and-forth with three lead changes before Harrison Butker completed a 49 yard field goal to tie it at the end of regulation.

The Chiefs will be hosting the Cincinnati Bengals next Sunday, January 30 at 2 p.m.

Watch KQ2 News at 10pm for more on the Chiefs’ win.