Chiefs and Chargers battle on Thursday Night Football

KANSAS CITY — Two of the best teams in the AFC battle on Thursday Night Football. The Chiefs and Chargers get ready for the 108th all-time match-up. Dating the rivalry back to the infancy of the AFL.

"Both teams are going to be hyped up and ready to go," Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said.

Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers added, "These are the ones you dream about when you're little. These are the ones you talk about during the off-season, having a chance to keep your division champ hopes alive and get your spot in the postseason."

The AFC west title is essentially up for grabs at Arrowhead Thursday night. The Chiefs could grab their third-straight AFC West crown, while the Chargers search for their first since 2009.

"We're ready, we're prepared we know the battle we are going into a hostile environment against a high explosive offense but we'll be ready," Chargers safety Jahleel Addae said.

Speaking of hostile environments, Arrowhead has been just that this season. The Chiefs are undefeated on the year so far at Arrowhead Stadium. Add that to a home team record of 10-3 on Thursday Night Football this year. Finally, include the dominant nine-game win streak the Chiefs hold over the Chargers, odds seem to be in Kansas City's favor. Yet, the recent success for the Chiefs doesn’t phase Charger quarterback Philip Rivers.

"Each game to me stands alone,” Rivers said. “While I acknowledge that's been the case it's been a while, but there are guys in this locker room that have played them one time. Some of them may not have been in any, they weren't playing in week one. New game, new week, it'll be a heck of a challenge. It'll be as loud as it's ever been."

Despite the recent history, Patrick Mahomes knows the challenge ahead.

“The Chargers are a good team, a team that's on a hot streak right now,” Mahomes said. “For their defense, they have guys everywhere. Guys that have been in that defense and know how to run it and so I'm excited for the challenge of playing them again."