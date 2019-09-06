Chiefs announce agreement on 3-year contract extension with Tyreek Hill

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.)— The Kansas City Chiefs have signed wide receiver Tyreek Hill to a three-year contract extension.

“We’re pleased we were able to reach an agreement with Tyreek to keep him in a Chiefs uniform for the foreseeable future,” Chiefs General Manager Brett Veach said. “He understands our expectations of him as a member of this team and community. This extension is contingent upon the conditions Tyreek agreed to adhere to upon his return to the team in July. Tyreek is an elite player in this league and has played a major role in our team’s success, and we’re pleased that he’ll continue to make an impact for us.”

Hill has played in 47 games (30 starts) in three NFL seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs (2016-18). He’s tallied 223 catches for 3,255 yards (14.6 avg.) with 25 receiving TDs. Since 2016, he owns a league-best 44 receptions of 25 yards or more. Hill has rushed 63 times for 477 yards (7.6 avg.) with four touchdowns. His career returns stats include 84 punt returns for 1,009 yards (12.0 avg.) with four TDs along with 14 kickoff returns for 384 yards (27.4 avg.) and one touchdown.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to continue my playing career here in Kansas City,” Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill said. “Kansas City is my home, and I appreciate the love and support from Clark Hunt, Coach Reid and Brett Veach along with my coaches and teammates. To Chiefs Kingdom, you’re the best fans in the world.”