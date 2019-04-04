Clear

Chiefs are first team to sign AAF player

DB Keith Reaser from the Alliance of American Football League signs with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Posted: Apr. 4, 2019 3:33 PM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The Kansas City Chiefs became the first NFL team to sign a player from the Alliance of American Football by signing defensive back Keith Reaser, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The AAF suspended operations earlier this week and announced Thursday that all the league's players could sign with NFL teams.

As a fifth-round pick of the San Francisco 49ers in 2014, he previously spent time with the Chiefs in 2017-18 and played in one game for the team before being released last September.

Reaser had played for the AAF's best team in the Orlando Apollos and made three interceptions and 12 tackles in the eight-game season.

