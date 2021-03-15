Chiefs beef up O-line with Joe Thuney signing

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The Kansas City Chiefs have had to do some restructuring in contracts this offseason with quarterback Patrick Maholmes, tight end Travis Kelce, and defensive lineman Chris Jones, but with the restructuring of those contracts it opens up around $20-million in cap space. Now free agency looks good for the Chiefs, and the Chiefs started with signing offensive lineman Joe Thuney from the Patriots.

Thuney 28, is one of the top interior offensive linemen in the NFL and it is reported that he will sign a five year contract worth up to $80-million.

Thuney has never missed a game or a start in his five seasons with the Patriots, becoming the first player in NFL history to open his career by starting in three straight Super Bowls. He played the 2020 season under the franchise tag, with the Patriots. The Patriots selected him in the third round of the 2016 draft out of NC State.

Now this signing doesn't fill the tackle positions that the Chiefs need to still address but this is a good start in the rebuild of the Chiefs O-line.