Chiefs beef up O-line with Joe Thuney signing

Kansas City Chiefs signed interior offensive lineman Joe Thuney to a five year $80-million contract helping rebuild the offensive line.

Posted: Mar 15, 2021 6:35 PM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The Kansas City Chiefs have had to do some restructuring in contracts this offseason with quarterback Patrick Maholmes, tight end Travis Kelce, and defensive lineman Chris Jones, but with the restructuring of those contracts it opens up around $20-million in cap space. Now free agency looks good for the Chiefs, and the Chiefs started with signing offensive lineman Joe Thuney from the Patriots.

Thuney 28, is one of the top interior offensive linemen in the NFL and it is reported that he will sign a five year contract worth up to $80-million.

Thuney has never missed a game or a start in his five seasons with the Patriots, becoming the first player in NFL history to open his career by starting in three straight Super Bowls. He played the 2020 season under the franchise tag, with the Patriots. The Patriots selected him in the third round of the 2016 draft out of NC State.

Now this signing doesn't fill the tackle positions that the Chiefs need to still address but this is a good start in the rebuild of the Chiefs O-line.

Cloudy skies will continue today, but during the late afternoon into the evening hours we could see some light rain showers. The first half of today will be cloudy with temperatures warming into the low to mid 50s. Rain chances will increase this afternoon into this evening with the chance for a few rumbles of thunder. Drier conditions will move into the area on Tuesday as cloudy skies continue. Rain chances move back into the forecast on Wednesday and Thursday with temperature remaining in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Conditions look to dry out for the end of the week into the weekend with temperature slowly warming back into the upper 50s and lower 60s.
