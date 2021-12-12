Chiefs blowout Raiders, win 6th straight

(KANSAS CITY, Mo) The Kansas City Chiefs hosted the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 14 of the NFL Regular Season.

A little drama before opening kickoff, as the Raiders held a team huddle at the 50-yard line on the Chiefs logo.

Opening drive of the game, Jarran Reed forcing a fumble allowing for Mike Hughes to pick it up and return it for a touchdown.

The Chiefs offense could not be stopped today. Kansas City went into halftime with a 35-3 lead, and the 2nd half was not much different.

The Chiefs win against the Raiders 48-9, sweeping the season series.

Patrick Mahomes threw for 258 yards and 2 Touchdowns. Derrick Gore added 66 yards on the ground scoring 1 touchdown on 9 carries.

The Chiefs sit at (9-4) and 1st in the AFC WEST, and will take on the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday.