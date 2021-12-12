Clear
Chiefs blowout Raiders, win 6th straight

The Kansas City Chiefs hosted the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 14 of the NFL Regular Season. The Chiefs win 48-9, sweeping the season series against the Raiders.

Posted: Dec 12, 2021 10:38 PM
Posted By: Mitchell Riberal

(KANSAS CITY, Mo) The Kansas City Chiefs hosted the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 14 of the NFL Regular Season.

A little drama before opening kickoff, as the Raiders held a team huddle at the 50-yard line on the Chiefs logo.

Opening drive of the game, Jarran Reed forcing a fumble allowing for Mike Hughes to pick it up and return it for a touchdown.

The Chiefs offense could not be stopped today. Kansas City went into halftime with a 35-3 lead, and the 2nd half was not much different.

The Chiefs win against the Raiders 48-9, sweeping the season series.

Patrick Mahomes threw for 258 yards and 2 Touchdowns. Derrick Gore added 66 yards on the ground scoring 1 touchdown on 9 carries.

The Chiefs sit at (9-4) and 1st in the AFC WEST, and will take on the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday.

A cold front moved through Saturday and temperatures were closer to normal for this time of year with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Tonight lows will be in the upper 20s under mostly clear skies. Winds will become more mild overnight but significantly increase on Monday. Above-average temperatures will continue into the workweek, steadily warming up into mid-week. Highs will be in the 60s by Tuesday and 70s on Wednesday, with potential record-breaking highs.
