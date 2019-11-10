Chiefs' blunders ruin Patrick Mahomes' return

(NASHVILLE, Ten.)— The Kansas City Chiefs held a nine-point lead in the fourth quarter, but coughed it up to the Tennessee Titans.
The Titans edged Kansas City, 35-32, Sunday afternoon.
The Chiefs led 29-20 with 11:54 to go in the game after Mahomes made a fantastic jump pass to Mecole Hardman for a 63-yard score.
Tennessee responded with a Derrick Henry 1-yard rush with 6:26 to go to make it 29-27. The Chiefs added a field goal with just more than three minutes remaining.
Kansas City's defense forced a turnover on downs on the Titans' next drive, but a negative play on 3rd and 2 and a botched field goal attempt by the Chiefs gave the titans the ball back with a little less than 1:30 to go.
Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill marched the Tennessee offense down the field and scored on a 23-yard touchdown pass to Adam Humphries with :23 seconds to go. The Titans converted the two-point conversion attempt to make it 35-32.
Mahomes and the offense got into field goal range with just seconds to go, but the attempt was blocked, sending the Chiefs home with a 35-32 loss.
The Chiefs fall to 6-4 on the season, while Tennessee improves to 5-5.
Kansas City will play the Chargers next Monday night on Monday Night Football in Mexico City.
