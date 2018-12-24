Chiefs can't get it done in Seattle

SEATTLE — Not even a perfect set-up leading into the game could help the Chiefs clinch home field in a 38-31 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday night.

The Los Angeles Chargers lost to the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday night and the Houston Texans lost on a last-second field goal by the Philadelphia Eagles. The exact scenario the Chiefs needed. All Kansas City would have to do is win and home field is clinched.

Mahomes and the offense did almost everything they could do to keep up with Seattle, but two turnovers and eight untimely penalties gave the Seahawks more than enough chances to take down the Chiefs. Mahomes finished 23/40 with 273 yards and three touchdowns through the air.

On offense, Seattle did what they do best and that’s run the football. The Seahawks rushed the ball 43 times to gain 210 yards on the ground, scoring two touchdowns on the ground. Chris Carson led the Seahawks in rushing with 27 carries, 116 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. When the Chiefs defense stiffened up against the rush, Russell Wilson gauged the Chiefs with 271 yards passing and three touchdowns.

The loss, once again, hurts Chiefs Kingdom, but the number one overall seed is still in play for the Chiefs. It’s simply win and clinch at noon, Sunday at Arrowhead against the Oakland Raiders.