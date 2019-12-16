Chiefs claim LB Suggs off waivers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The Kansas City Chiefs claimed former Arizona Cardinals linebacker Terrell Suggs off waivers Monday afternoon.

The Kansas City Chiefs made the move after finding out that defensive end Alex Okafor suffered a serious pectoral muscle injury that took place in the Denver 23-3 win Sunday at Arrowhead.

Suggs is most known for his years playing in Baltimore as the 37 year old played 16 seasons with the Ravens making seven pro bowls.

The veteran linebacker has 5.5 sacks this season with Arizona and 138 sacks for a career which ranks ninth all time.

Without Okafor, Suggs could make an immediate impact as the Chiefs are down to three true defensive ends: Frank Clark, Tanoh Kpassagnon and Emmanuel Ogbah.

The Chiefs travel to Chicago Sunday to take on the Bears.