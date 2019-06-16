Clear

Chiefs close out mandatory mini camp

The Kansas City Chiefs finished up their final day of mandatory mini-camp Thursday afternoon at their practice facilities.

Posted: Jun 16, 2019 8:21 PM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The Kansas City Chiefs finished up their final day of mandatory mini-camp Thursday afternoon at their practice facilities, and the team feels good about where they are heading going into training camp at the end of July.

"Right now, they have a good foundation, maybe even better than a good foundation," Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said.

The Chiefs will begin training camp in St. Joseph at Missouri Western State University July 23 through August 15.

