Chiefs close out mandatory mini camp

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The Kansas City Chiefs finished up their final day of mandatory mini-camp Thursday afternoon at their practice facilities, and the team feels good about where they are heading going into training camp at the end of July.
"Right now, they have a good foundation, maybe even better than a good foundation," Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said.
The Chiefs will begin training camp in St. Joseph at Missouri Western State University July 23 through August 15.
