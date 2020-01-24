Chiefs coaches, players want to give Andy Reid Super Bowl win

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.) Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid has been to multiple conference championships, one Super Bowl, but he's never won a Lombardi Trophy as a head coach, but his team wants to change that this year.
Several Chiefs coaches and players talked this week about wanting to give Reid his first Super Bowl championship.
Kansas City takes on the 49ers in Super Bowl LIV on February 2.
