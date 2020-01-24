Clear
Chiefs coaches, players want to give Andy Reid Super Bowl win

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid has been to multiple conference championships, one Super Bowl, but he's never won a Lombardi Trophy as a head coach, but his team wants to change that this year.

Posted: Jan 24, 2020 12:13 AM
Posted By: Chris Roush

Several Chiefs coaches and players talked this week about wanting to give Reid his first Super Bowl championship. 

Kansas City takes on the 49ers in Super Bowl LIV on February 2. 

