Chiefs cornerback Deandre Baker putting past behind him, excited for second chance

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Deandre Baker is coming off a broken leg that he suffered at the end of last season, but he's excited for the chance the Chiefs are giving him.

Baker, a 2019 first-round pick, is getting second-chance in the NFL after being released by the New York Giants for off-the-field issues.

Baker was being prosecuted on four counts of robbery with a firearm. He was originally charged with four counts of armed robbery and four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm for allegedly taking jewelry and cash at gunpoint during a dice game in Miramar, Florida, in May 2020.

The Broward State Attorney's Office has dropped all charges against Baker.

Baker said it's time to move on from the past.

