Chiefs cornerback Deandre Baker putting past behind him, excited for second chance

Posted: Jul 25, 2021 1:47 PM
Updated: Jul 25, 2021 1:51 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Deandre Baker is coming off a broken leg that he suffered at the end of last season, but he's excited for the chance the Chiefs are giving him.

Baker, a 2019 first-round pick, is getting second-chance in the NFL after being released by the New York Giants for off-the-field issues. 

Baker was being prosecuted on four counts of robbery with a firearm. He was originally charged with four counts of armed robbery and four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm for allegedly taking jewelry and cash at gunpoint during a dice game in Miramar, Florida, in May 2020. 

The Broward State Attorney's Office has dropped all charges against Baker.

Baker said it's time to move on from the past.

You can watch Baker's full comments in the video above.

