Chiefs dealing with COVID-19

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.) Tonight's AFC West showdown between the Chiefs and Chargers might look a little different with players on both teams being placed in COVID-19 protocol the last few days.

The Chiefs placing Willie Gay on the reserve COVID-19 list and he will miss tonight's game with the Chargers.

Josh Gordon and Chris Jones also in COVID protocols.

But there's no word on if Gordon and Jones will play.

Over the last three days, more than 95 NFL players placed on the COVID-19 lists and that's just positive cases, not including those just in protocol.

We'll have to see who dresses out tonight for the Chiefs in Los Angeles.