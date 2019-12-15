Clear
Chiefs defeat Denver, Mahomes throws for 340 yards

The Kansas City Chiefs made quick work of the Denver Broncos Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium.

Posted: Dec 15, 2019 10:44 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.)— The Kansas City Chiefs made quick work of the Denver Broncos Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium.

In the midst of a snowstorm, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw for 340 yards and two touchdowns in the Chiefs' 23-3 victory against Denver. 

The Chiefs' defense held Denver to under 100 yards rushing in the win. 

Kansas City travels to Chicago for Sunday Night Football next Sunday. 

