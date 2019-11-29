Clear

Chiefs defense focused on stopping the run

The archrival Oakland Raiders come to town Sunday, and the Kansas City Chiefs look to focus on stopping the run.

Posted: Nov 29, 2019 11:31 AM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The archrival Oakland Raiders come to town Sunday, and the Kansas City Chiefs look to focus on stopping the run.

Oakland running back Josh Jacobs is averaging 4.8 yards per carry and is 43 yards shy reaching 1,000 for the season. The Chiefs at home are giving up over 100 rushing yards per game and ranked 30th in the NFL in run defense.

"Sometimes I feel close then all of the sudden I feel further away, “Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo said. "I'd like to see if we can get some consistency doing that, that's the thing that we're chasing right now have some good plays versus the run and continue to do it."

The Chiefs have shown flashes of stopping the run. In their last home game against the Vikings held the league’s leading rusher at the time Dalvin cook to just 71 yards, and in the Mexico City game facing Chargers running Melvin Gordon he was slowed to 69 yards both in which were wins.

Kick off for the game is set for 3:25.

Rain chances are likely for your Black Friday so pack up that rain poncho or umbrella if you're heading out to shop. High temperatures Friday will be in the middle 40s.
