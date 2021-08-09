Chiefs Defense impresses during Monday practice

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) The Chiefs back outside on the practice field at Missouri Western on Monday.

The defense impressing those in attendance at camp, forcing incomplete passes, Quarterback pressures, and even stopping the run game.

Kansas City's Offense seemed like it couldn't do much in the full-team drills against the defense. Defensive Tackle Jarran Reed getting to Quarterback Patrick Mahomes multiple times throughout the day.

Offensive Coordinator Eric Bieniemy saying that days like Monday are days that will help the team learn how to play together and grow as a team.

"These are the days that you look back on to define the character of the team. It doesn’t always have to be perfect, Yes we want to continue to strive for that perfection, but these are the days we gotta learn how to play together,” said Bieniemy

The Chiefs have 2 more practices before their first preseason game in San Francisco on Saturday.