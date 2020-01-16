Clear

Chiefs defense preparing for Titans, Derrick Henry

The Kansas City Chiefs defense will have its hands full on Sunday against Derrick Henry and the Tennesee Titans.

Posted: Jan 16, 2020 11:10 AM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.)— The Kansas City Chiefs defense will have its hands full on Sunday against Derrick Henry and the Tennesee Titans.

"You just got to take his legs out," Linebacker Anthony Hitchens said. "We've talked all week about taking out the engine. We need to just chop him down. When you tackle him high, he tends to carry you for five more yards. Hit him low."

Henry racked up 188 yards and two touchdowns in the Titans win over the Chiefs during the regular season. 

"The guy that played right there (Nashville), (former Titans RB) Eddie (George)," Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said. "This kid might be even bigger than Eddie. Both of them are big, strong backs that can run fast."

