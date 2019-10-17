Chiefs defense records 9 sacks, shuts down Denver

(DENVER, Colo.)— The Kansas City Chiefs lost quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the second quarter of their game Thursday night, but the defense came to play. The Chiefs won 30-6.

Mahomes left the game in the second quarter with a right knee injury with the Chiefs leading 10-6 and after that, Kansas City outscored the Broncos, 20-0.

The Chiefs defense recorded nine sacks in the win.

Kansas City's defense allowed just 71 yards rushing.

The Chiefs have 10 days until their next game.

Kansas City will host the Green Bay Packers on Oct. 27 on Sunday Night Football.