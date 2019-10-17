(DENVER, Colo.)— The Kansas City Chiefs lost quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the second quarter of their game Thursday night, but the defense came to play. The Chiefs won 30-6.
Mahomes left the game in the second quarter with a right knee injury with the Chiefs leading 10-6 and after that, Kansas City outscored the Broncos, 20-0.
The Chiefs defense recorded nine sacks in the win.
Kansas City's defense allowed just 71 yards rushing.
The Chiefs have 10 days until their next game.
Kansas City will host the Green Bay Packers on Oct. 27 on Sunday Night Football.
Related Content
- Chiefs defense records 9 sacks, shuts down Denver
- Defense shines for the Chiefs on a record breaking day
- Chiefs Defense Regroups In 2018
- Chiefs finalize defensive coaching staff
- Chiefs Defense Requires Grit And Toughness
- Chiefs Defense led by Eric Berry
- Chiefs fire defensive coordinator Bob Sutton
- Chiefs add defensive back to roster
- Clark brings new attitude to Chiefs' defense
- Chiefs offense shut down in loss to Indianapolis
Scroll for more content...