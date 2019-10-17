Clear

Chiefs defense sacks Flacco 9 times, shuts down Denver

Posted: Oct 17, 2019 11:04 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(DENVER, Colo.)— The Kansas City Chiefs lost quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the second quarter of their game Thursday night, but the defense came to play. The Chiefs won 30-6.

Mahomes left the game in the second quarter with a right knee injury with the Chiefs leading 10-6 and after that, Kansas City outscored the Broncos, 20-0. 

The Chiefs defense sacked Broncos quarterback Joe Flacco nine times in the win. 

Kansas City's defense allowed just 71 yards rushing. 

The Chiefs have 10 days until their next game. 

Kansas City will host the Green Bay Packers on Oct. 27 on Sunday Night Football. 

On Friday, another warm day is expected with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 70s. Winds on Friday will be gusty coming from the south at 15-25 mph. Rain is possible Friday night and early Saturday. Much of the day on Saturday appears dry and sunshine is likely by afternoon. Highs are going to be in the lower 70s.
