Chiefs' defensive tackle Chris Jones placed on Reserve/COVID-19 list

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.) The Kansas City Chiefs have placed defensive tackle, Chris Jones, on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Chiefs have not a public statement on why Jones was placed on the list.

On Thursday morning, the team announced a staff member had tested positive for COVID-19 and the individual is self-quarantining.

The team is under the NFL's COVID protocols.

As a reminder, just because a player has been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, it does not mean he has tested positive but could be a close contact.

The Chiefs play the Panthers on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium.