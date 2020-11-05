Clear
Chiefs' defensive tackle Chris Jones placed on Reserve/COVID-19 list

The Kansas City Chiefs have placed defensive tackle, Chris Jones, on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Posted: Nov 5, 2020 3:44 PM

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.) The Kansas City Chiefs have placed defensive tackle, Chris Jones, on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Chiefs have not a public statement on why Jones was placed on the list. 

On Thursday morning, the team announced a staff member had tested positive for COVID-19 and the individual is self-quarantining. 

The team is under the NFL's COVID protocols. 

As a reminder, just because a player has been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, it does not mean he has tested positive but could be a close contact. 

The Chiefs play the Panthers on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium.

Monday will be a bit of a transition day for northeast Missouri and northeast Kansas. Winds will turn southwesterly with warmer temperatures moving into the area. This change bringing above average temperatures in the mid 60s to low 70s is expected to last through the week and into the weekend. Dry conditions are also expected during this time span.
