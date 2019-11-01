Chiefs don't rule Mahomes out for Sunday, listed as questionable

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.) According to the Chiefs' injury report, quarterback Patrick Mahomes is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings.
Chiefs head coach Andy Reid never stated if Mahomes would play or not, but with the quarterback being listed as questionable, there's a chance he plays Sunday.
If Mahomes doesn't go, the Chiefs will start quarterback Matt Moore for the second-straight game.
Kansas City has ruled out defensive end Alex Okafor and offensive lineman Eric Fisher and Laurent Duvernay-Tardif for Sunday.
