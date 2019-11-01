Clear

Chiefs don't rule Mahomes out for Sunday, listed as questionable

According to the Chiefs' injury report, quarterback Patrick Mahomes is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Posted: Nov 1, 2019 2:57 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid never stated if Mahomes would play or not, but with the quarterback being listed as questionable, there's a chance he plays Sunday. 

If Mahomes doesn't go, the Chiefs will start quarterback Matt Moore for the second-straight game. 

Kansas City has ruled out defensive end Alex Okafor and offensive lineman Eric Fisher and Laurent Duvernay-Tardif for Sunday. 

Don't forget that we "fall back" this weekend. Set your clocks back one hour before you go to sleep on Saturday night as Daylight Savings Time ends at 2 a.m. Sunday. Wouldn't be a bad idea as well to check or change the batteries on your smoke or carbon dioxide detectors and NOAA weather radios.
