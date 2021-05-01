Clear
Kansas City Chiefs draft 4 players in the final day of the NFL Draft

The Chiefs drafted 4 more players in day 3 of the NFL Draft, including three offensive players and 1 defensive player.

Posted: May 1, 2021 9:43 PM
Updated: May 1, 2021 9:59 PM
Posted By: Mitchell Riberal

(KANSAS CITY, Mo) The Kansas City Chiefs finished up the NFL Draft early on Saturday. 

They did not have a 7th round pick, but managed to draft 4 players before their day ended.

In the 4th round they selected Defensive End Joshua Kaindoh from Florida State. 

The 5th round saw the Chiefs draft two players, Tight End Noah Gray from Duke, and Wide Receiver Cornell Powell from Clemson.

Then to end the day the Chiefs added to their Offensive Line rebuild after drafting Trey Smith out of Tennessee.

Even after not having a 1st Round pick, the Chiefs still managed to draft 6 new players to add to their roster.

