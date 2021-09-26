Clear
Chiefs drop AFC West opener at Arrowhead

The Kansas City Chiefs turned the ball over 3 times in their first 3 possessions of the game, and saw themselves down 14-3 at halftime.

Posted: Sep 26, 2021 10:41 PM
Posted By: Mitchell Riberal

(KANSAS CITY, Mo) The Kansas City Chiefs ended their first 3 possessions with 3 turnovers, including 1 interception and 2 fumbles.

The Chiefs trailed at halftime 14-3, but were able to take the lead in the second half.

The game was tied up at 24 a piece with less than 3 minutes to go in the game, and Patrick Mahomes threw an interception in the final minutes of the 4th quarter.

After the interception the Chargers saw themselves on 4th and 9, but the Chiefs committed a Defensive Pass Interference to give the Chargers a new set of downs, and Los Angeles eventually ended up scoring the go ahead score with 32 seconds left in the game.

Kansas City falls in this one 30-24, they will travel to Philadelphia next week to take on the Eagles.

We got another taste of summer today with temperatures reaching the mid 90s with a strong breeze. Sunday looks to be very similar to Saturday's weather with continued highs in the 90s.Tonight will be breezy with lows in the 60s. Above average temperatures will continue through the beginning of next week as sunny and dry weather remains. Rain chances look to return towards the end of the work week, bringing cooler weather along with it.
