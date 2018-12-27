Chiefs extend Damien WIlliams contract

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs extend running back Damien Williams contract for two years. The extension can earn Williams a maximum of $8.1 Million.

Williams came into the season as the third-string running back until Kareem Hunt's release and Spencer Ware's absence due to injury. Williams made the most of his playing time the past two weeks, totaling 263 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns.

As of Thursday, no word on whether Williams or Ware (returning from injury) will start Sunday against the Raiders.